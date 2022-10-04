Wondering How To Get Thick And Bushy Brows? Try These Easy Hacks

Your brows have a significant impact on how your face appears. The overall appearance of the face can be improved by adding dark and lovely brows. Gone are the days when people loved to have thinner eyebrows, right? Now it’s all about thick and bushy eyebrows. But unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with the same and the struggle is real.

Others will need to put a little more effort to make such brows a reality and here are some easy-peasy steps to help you get good brows.

To begin, shape your brows to fit your face. Keep in mind that if your brows are naturally thin or light, you should just use a gel base to highlight them and an eyebrow pencil.

Brush brow hair upwards with a clean mascara wand. Lifting your hair exposes your skin underneath, giving your pencil something to stick to.

Next, apply gel powder to the brows, highlighting them with concealer on both sides as you go. Using concealer on both sides of your brows can make them look more appealing and emphasised. Applying a gel or powder highlighter to the brow arch helps improve their appearance.

After applying gel powder to highlight the brows, brush them well with an eyebrow brush to eliminate excess gel and make the brows look more natural.

Comb through brows with a coloured gel to establish the look and keep the hair in place.

Trace along the perimeter of your brows with a flush brush dipped in the translucent powder. This gives your brows a clean and sharp appearance.

