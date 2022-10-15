Wondering How To Stretch Out An Old Pair Of Tight Denims?

We have all experienced the situation of putting on a pair of jeans only to realize they’re a little bit tighter than we remember. What if we tell you how to stretch out pants before you donate them to the local thrift store?

It’s simple to shrink a pair of jeans. They can be easily shrunk in size with only one short pass through a hot drier. It becomes slightly more difficult to stretch out jeans, though. The good news is that there is an easy fix that will restore your ideal fit and save textile waste from ending up in landfills.

Give a pair of tight jeans a good soak in water before wearing them rather than throwing them aside. It may sound like torture to put on wet jeans, but it’s one of the quickest and simplest ways to make your denim hug every curve.

You put on your dry jeans after moving around in your damp ones—sitting, sanding, perhaps even doing some yoga postures. You are left with a pair of jeans that are far more comfortable to wear than they were before. It’s not just a terrific alternative for what’s already in your closet; it also works for thrift store finds that don’t fit quite right.

Read on for detailed directions on how to stretch out jeans.

Put on a tight pair of pants and soak them in lukewarm water. This can be carried out in a bathtub, a sink, or some other container.

After the jeans have been thoroughly soaked, put them on. Despite how uncomfortable it may feel, get up and move around walk, stretch, bend, and sit. This is necessary in order to let them loose.

After a few minutes of exercise, take off your pants and hang them out to dry naturally. If possible, wear the damp rather than wet jeans until they have somewhat dried out to assist maintain the new form.

When your jeans are completely dry, slip them on and take advantage of the extra room.

