Wondering What to Gift Sister for Raksha Bandhan? We’re Here To The Rescue

On Raksha Bandhan, sister ties the amulet as a talisman around the hand of the brother, while he is expected to shower the sibling with gifts. Raksha Bandhan is also the time when the brother wrecks his head around what to give his sister to see the million dollar smile on her face. It’s still not too late to buy a gift for your sister. As we celebrate the beautiful bond of camaraderie shared by the siblings, we are here to help you out on what to buy to make her day extra special. Check out the suggestions below:

Perfumes: Perfumes are a girl’s best friend, well after diamond, of course. With so many new odours being introduced in the market, ranging across brands, it should not be difficult to know which one the sister would love the most. So, check out the multiple selling platforms, and make her day with the new smell, so that every time she wears, she’ll remember the special bond.

Handbags: Women handbags only pass the test when they are trendy and large enough to fit the multitude of accessories they carry, and should be classy and a lot sassy. The newest trends of handbags offer a lot of space, are easy to carry around and should add to the look of the day. So, what are you waiting for? Go and get her a stylish handbag.

Chocolate bouquet: You’ll never find a girl who does not like to gorge on chocolates. You can create a collection of all her favourite chocolates, line it with flowers and put it together in a bouquet. We can surely guarantee that you’ll hear the yelp of excitement when you give it to her.

Books: If your sister is a bookworm, give her something she can curl up with under the blanket and visit the unearthly world through words.

Smart watches: A woman can never say no to a trendy watch. It accessorize her look and comes handy in checking so many things. With multiple brands releasing new versions of watches, it should be an easy guess to make on what she would love to own.

Headphones: Give her some good headphones and she will thank you every time she grooves to the music.

DIY gifts: Make her something with your own hands and set sibling goals a little higher. You can watch YouTube videos of how to make DIY gifts such as an explosion box, scrap book or a frame and we can say this without a speck of doubt, that she will hold it closest to her heart forever.

The best gift you can give your sister is still time, your company and your efforts. Have a great Raksha Bandhan!

