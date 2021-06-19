Wondering What to Gift Your Dad This Father’s Day 2021? Look at these Amazing Gift Ideas

Third Sunday of June every year is celebrated as Father’s Day in India. This year, Father’s Day falls on June 20. The day marks a perfect occasion to cherish and appreciate the beautiful dad-children bond, and honour fatherhood.

To celebrate this special day, you are probably thinking about finding the perfect gift for your dad. After all, the day calls for celebration by showering your dad with love and affection in the form of gifts or activities that would mean the world to him.

Had it not been the pandemic situation, you could have planned a number of outdoor activities to treat your dad on his special day. However, this year, it is best to confine the celebration within the comforts of your home and plan something thoughtful, including gifts that would make the Father’s Day a memorable one for him.

So, what do you gift to make this Father’s Day unique for him?

Well, we are here with some amazing gift ideas that you could choose to give and make him feel special:

Personalized gifts

There is nothing more interesting than personalized gifts. It instantly shows how deeply you care.

Curate a gift hamper: A hamper filled with dry fruits, snacks, sharbat (drinks), cakes, handmade biscuits, namkeen would speak volumes about your love for him. You could add his favorite flowers, sugar-free, handmade chocolates into it.

An assorted tea collection would be much appreciated if your dad happens to be a ‘chai’ lover. You can choose from whole dried Jasmine buds, saffron Kahwa and many tasty, exotic varieties of tea collection. Add a customized photo cup/mug in the curated hamper.

A coffee assortment of light, medium and dark roasted, pure-roast, and blended coffees would be great for fathers.

A basket filled with skincare products, essential shaving products, with a card wishing Father’s Day.

Book/eBook

You could gift a Kindle or a hardcover book to your dad this Father’s Day.

Bake a cake or cook his favourite meal

You could treat your father to a yummy, homemade cake. By being mindful of his tastes and diet, you could use all healthy ingredients to bake it. Same plan goes for the meal. There are many customized recipes available online. You could whip up the choicest meal. He will most definitely enjoy the lovely treat to his heart’s content.

Wristwatch

Time is the most priceless thing in the world. So, gifting your dad a wristwatch would be a classic thing as it would be like giving him the gift of time. It would be a daily reminder of your love and care for him.

DVD collection

Gift your dad his favourite movies’ DVD collection.

