1-min read

Work From Home, Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Changed Sleep Schedule Of 67% Indians: Survey

While 46 per cent of the respondents used to sleep before 11 pm prior to the lockdown, now only 39 per cent go to bed before 11 pm, says a Bengaluru-based sleep solutions startup.

IANS

Updated:April 11, 2020, 2:27 PM IST

This image is for representation purpose only.

Working from home has altered sleep schedules of about 67 per cent of people in India with more people now sleeping after 11 pm than prior to start of the lockdown period, said a survey on Friday.

The study by Bengaluru-based sleep solutions startup Wakefit.co suggests that while the current lockdown has given many the opportunity to work-from-home and try their hand at household works, it has however impacted the sleep patterns of many.

Over 81 per cent of the respondents believe their sleep schedule will be better once the lockdown ends, according to the study which involved 1,500 people.

While 46 per cent of the respondents used to sleep before 11 pm prior to the lockdown, now only 39 per cent go to bed before 11 pm.

Similarly, about 25 per cent of the respondents used to go to bed post 12 at night during normal circumstances, post the lockdown, 35 per cent have started going to bed after 12. This indicates a 40 per cent rise in late night sleepers since the lockdown. Coronavirus related concerns like job security, managing finances at this time and worrying about family/friends' security accounted for most sleepless nights among respondents, with 49 per cent staying up because of these issues, said the study.



