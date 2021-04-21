Working From Your Home? Follow These Steps To Build The Right Workspace

The coronavirus restrictions have forced most of the professional population around the world to devise ways to get accustomed to the new culture of working from their homes. Often people complain that they don’t feel the same ambience as they did in their offices. While the benefits of having colleagues around cannot be discounted, productivity still can be boosted with better equipment and minor changes at home.

1. The key to successfully working at home is having a comfortable workspace. Proper ventilation and lighting is important. Choose a sunny spot near a window, or ensure sufficient supplementary lighting. Let the fresh air reinvigorate you.

2. There would be any number of distractions at home, so be close to the spot which is free from potential interferences.

3. Get an ergonomic office chair and a table that allows you to work at your computer or laptop without hunching over. Right posture is important to continue to work for long durations.

4. A detachable monitor can dramatically improve your work experience at home. You can see your work on a big screen and get a theatre-like experience. Also, if your work requires you to type on a laptop, get a separate, compatible keyboard.

5. You can also have a custom-made standing/walking workstation, which will keep your weight in check because of reduced mobility.

6. Stay away from sofa or couch. Also, avoid working out of your bed or you may develop sleep disorder.

7. Keep everything you need nearby, so that you don’t lose focus while working on something because you need to get a printout from another room.

8. Create a lot of free space around you so that you don’t hit a wall. A cluttered area diminishes creativity.

9. Most importantly, maintain a routine. Procrastination doesn’t help.

10. Take small breaks when you feel exhausted; listen to music if that helps sustain your mood.

