Working In Front Of Computer For Long Hours? 5 Eye Exercises That Can Help You

Working from home has caused prolonged periods of sitting in front of the laptop; a situation which in turn has led us to be exposed to increased screen time. Among the many serious health hazards, this has certainly made us more susceptible to eye ailments. These eye problems are termed as ‘digital eye strain’ which include dry eyes, headaches, itchiness, redness in the eye – every symptom resulting from working in front of the computer throughout the day. However, there are some eye exercises that are recommended to tackle and prevent such eye problems. After all, eye exercises have always been a natural way to ensure eye health.

Sit in a relaxed position with head and spine straight. Move your eyeballs gradually in a circular motion (clockwise direction) without moving your head. Maintain a soft gaze, don’t rush, continue to breathe deeply and gently. Repeat this eye movement thrice and then close your eyes, relax. Resume the same process in the anticlockwise direction, once you have amply given your eyes rest.Stretch out one arm in front of you with the thumb pointing up. Focus on your thumb for 15 seconds and slowly bring it back toward your nose. You will no longer be able to see the thumb clearly. Pause for a few breaths and take the arm back to its outstretched position. Repeat the same for 10 times. This will train your eyes to focus. Calmly take deep breaths while doing the exercise.Focus on a point on the floor (10 feet in front of you) while seated. Trace an imaginary pattern of 8 for 30 seconds with your eyes only. Don’t move your head or body while doing so. Repeat this eye exercise with adequate rest in between for 3 times.Follow a 20-20-20 rule apart from all the above-mentioned exercises. Take a break from the computer screen after every 20minutes, and look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. While you do so, rest your gaze at a distant object, and take deep breaths.Begin and end the exercises with ‘palming’. Rub your hands and gently place your warm hands over your eyes, with fingertips on the forehead. This will create a soothing sensation within the hollow formed underneath your palms. Continue this palming action to give your eyes rest from the digital stimulation on your vision. You can also repeat this whenever you wish to take a break from looking at the computer screen.

Follow these exercises by taking a break from working for long hours in front of the computer. These exercises will help you get rid of digital eye strain symptoms and ensure great eye health.

