Working Out On A Keto Diet? 3 Effective Workouts You Must Try

Are you following a Keto diet and you want to turbocharge your results then add exercising to your routine as this will help you to create a bigger calorie deficit, boost your metabolism, burn fat and improve your overall health.

The correct exercise plan with keto will help improve your score on the weighing scale. Wondering what is a perfect exercise plan during keto, we have you covered. Mukul Nagpaul, fitness expert, founder, PMF training and Fit India Movement Ambassador shares some valuable tips to ace that workout while on a keto diet

Best exercises for weight loss during keto

For beginners, the best exercise plan is the one that combines strength training with Low Intensity Steady State (LISS) and for the experienced keto lovers adding High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to the plan

Strength training increases lean muscle mass which is generally the first thing we lose during the process of weight loss plus it helps to add more muscle mass which leads to an increase in metabolism, hence helping you to burn more calories and fat.

Low reps (5-10 reps) with heavier weight for muscle mass and high reps (15-20 reps) low weight for fat loss

Low Intensity Steady State (LISS) is defined as an aerobic activity which you can sustain for more than 60 minutes like brisk walking, jogging, swimming, cycling etc which helps your heart to get stronger plus helps you burn more calories.

It’s important to be in a fat burning zone for LISS which means to hit 70-80% of your maximal heart rate.

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is defined as an anaerobic activity which includes short bursts of 10 to 60 seconds that increase your heart rate and resting metabolic rate helping you to burn more calories in less time like sprinting, jumping rope and kick boxing. It’s important to keep your heart rate high during HIIT so keep your rest periods short so that your heart rate stays high.

Using a fitness tracker like Garmin, Fitbit, Apple watches can help you track your live heart rate for LISS and HIIT

Also Read: Why You Must Consume Peanuts Everyday

Exercises to avoid

Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for high intensity activities like sprinting, jumping rope, kick boxing, therefore, following a keto diet is not suitable for a beginner as this will put extra stress on the body which can cause injury, feeling of puckishness, fainting.

Studies suggest that ketosis has powerful fat-burning and weight-loss properties on its own. When paired with your favourite workout, it becomes a powerhouse combination that may help you to attain your long term health and fitness goals.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here