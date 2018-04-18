Working with Sunny Leone a Dream: Designer Rocky S

Designer Rocky Star likes to work with actress Sunny Leone and says she brings in class to his fashion label.Sunny has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Summer 2018 campaign of Rocky's pret brand "RS by ROCKY STAR". The campaign was shot in Los Angeles."Sunny has been always my favourite person to shoot as she brings in class, glamour and sophistication to my brand," Rocky said in a statement to IANS."To work with her is a dream as she is one of the most professional artists we have. I have done many shoots with her but this one is different as we shot with her in Los Angeles and we brought in the old world Hollywood charm with a twist."The summer range hinges on "a traveller at heart" philosophy. The line has a bohemian feel and silhouettes are simple and fluid.The colours used are bright and deep solids like burgundy and coral with tropical floral prints and bold stripes.