Working With Women is in a Way Easier Than Working With Men, Says Celebrity Stylist and Producer Rhea Kapoor | Exclusive

The very beautiful and charismatic actress Marilyn Monroe once said: Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world. And taking on the world one sole at a time, everyone’s favourite celebrity stylist and producer of the blockbuster movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Rhea Kapoor’s unconventional approach to all things style also makes for a perfect mood board for her quirky persona. After donning many hats in the world of creativity, Rhea has put her best foot forward and created an exclusive line of footwear in collaboration with vegan footwear brand The CAI Store. Baring her ‘sole’ about her love for shoes, Rhea talks about the inspiration behind creating the exclusive line Self Portrait: Tired and Fabulous, why it is easier to work with women than men, and most importantly, why we shouldn’t judge people by what they wear.

The Sole Queen

Stepping into the world of designing footwear, Rhea took inspiration from her personal style and designed the collection keeping “comfort” in mind. “I have honestly been going through a transition in the way that I approach fashion. Right now, I’m only interested in comfort. Obviously, I love fashion and I want to look good and enjoy what I wear. However, I wanted to create something that I like and that would match my idea of comfort and style together. I have started to include my personal style into a lot of what I do because I realised that the only way that I can make sure I’m doing something is by being authentic to myself,” expresses Rhea.

P.S. Rhea love shoes

For someone as confident as Rhea when it comes to styling her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, when asked what’s that one thing she does before buying a new pair of shoes? Rhea who normally goes shoe shopping three or four times a year, says, “I analyse the shoe and figure out how often I’ll wear it, how many things I’ll wear it with and what exactly I need in a shoe. For example, I don’t have very skinny legs, I’m a curvy girl. For me, a lot of times ankle straps are not really flattering because I feel that they cut your proportion. That’s the reason I created the ‘RK’ shoes too as I really thought about what makes me feel elegant.”

Taking inspiration from all the lovely women in her life, the collection features a pair of ankle boots dedicated to her and her sister Sonam’s love for boots. “Sonam and I have always loved ankle boots, we’ve literally tried on every boot. I was really happy about Aradhana and Dhanraj Minawala (founders of The CAI Store) pushing the company to make boots because that is something very new for them. It was a big risk for them. I like that we’ve been able to make something that I know Sonam, and I would definitely buy. And top of all, it’s affordable, cool and girls will love it.”

Women Empower Women

If you follow Rhea closely on social media, you will be familiar with her girl tribe. A heady mix of powerful and gorgeous women, Rhea strongly believes in the saying ‘Women Empower Women’. “I completely agree that working with women is in a way easier than working with men. For me especially, I always like working with women and I’ve had a very good experience working with this team because nothing is ever perfect, no launch is ever flawless, but you can always tell if you’re working with good people. I feel that the energy you get from a woman is different. We think about things, we nurture ambitions, and we allow it to grow.”

Judge Me Not!

Coming from a space where you are scrutinized every step of the way, just because you are a celebrity. When asked her about what does she feel about this infamous line ‘You are judged by the shoes you wear’? Rhea says, “I don’t think we should judge anyone by what they wear but I do think that uncomfortable shoes just make you look uncomfortable in general. I feel that one day you don’t have to try too hard in life to prove anything if you’re uncomfortable. Besides that, I really don’t think that we should judge people by what they wear. And when your 20s are over, you realise how much you were worried about the tiniest things and that none of it really matters.”

Art With A Heart

Adding added soul to every sole in the vegan collection, Rhea is of the opinion that cruelty free fashion is the future. “Cruelty free fashion is definitely the future because I really believe that fashion designers and creators are artists and artists are naturally at their best when they’re emphatic,” adds Rhea.

Rapid Fire with Rhea Kapoor

Rhea in flats or Rhea in heels?

Flats or comfortable heels. I’m currently wearing the Sona heels and RK boots from the new CAI collection because their comfort feels like flats.

A footwear trend you wish never comes back.

I don’t hate any style per se. I don’t like the tie-up shoes that comes all the way up to till your knee

If you had a choice, which celebrity’s footwear collection would you steal?

I would choose Blake Lively or Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe collection from Sex and The City)

What would you prefer dancing in sneakers or boots?

Both actually, right now my ankle boots for sure

What do you shop for first – outfit or shoes?

I would shop for whatever inspires me. I don’t shop as per my outfit. I buy whatever I like and wear it however and whenever I want.

