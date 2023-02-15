Workout Anecdotes From Diva Yoga, Malaika Arora And Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Yoga can help us heal and maintain our health. Women can find their inner warriors via yoga, which helps them develop their courage, strength, and confidence while also relying on their strengths of compassion and, intuition. Malaika Arora, who is a fitness enthusiast herself, wanted to empower women with the help of yoga and self-care. Therefore, she hoped on to the idea of opening a women-only fitness studio, Diva Yoga. Malaika regularly attends lessons and practices at the Diva Studio, inspiring many others to follow her example.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

Malaika Arora, the co-founder of Diva Yoga, often shares interesting tips on yoga. In a recent video, she talks about how one of the best ways to keep the journey of life exciting is to add fun to your yoga practice. She suggests everyone try practising yoga while using a Danda (stick) as a prop. Alternatively, one can use a yoga belt for a danda. She says this is one of the props she frequently uses in her practice. It aids in achieving proper asana alignment, enhances body balance, and improves posture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

Yoga is about healing, and this Monday motivation post is all about it. It says, even if you haven’t made much progress towards your fitness or other goals in the past, keep in mind that you are moving forward. Even if it doesn’t feel like it right now, it will eventually manifest itself in your practice. Be kind to yourself until then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

Malaika Arora talks about embracing self-love through yoga. Yoga can help let go of any unfavourable emotions you might be hanging onto. She suggests doing yoga with a wheel. It aids in opening the Anahata chakra, also referred to as the heart chakra. It enables you to relax and unwind both your body and mind. It is a fantastic approach to increasing the range of motion, increasing flexibility, and strengthening the spine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

The fitness enthusiasts of B-Town, Malaika Arora, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sophie Chaudhary, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez are all onto something new and exciting at Diva Yoga classes. They have hopped on the trend of aerial yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

A common misconception is that yoga cannot help you burn calories. Malaika proves us wrong. She says she frequently warms up before her high-intensity abdominal yoga practices. She adds the tree pose, or Vrikshasana, to her side plank in the warm-up movement. It aids in strengthening the abdominal muscles, tones the abs, reduces tension, and improves body balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

The aerial yoga trend has also taken over Alia Bhatt, as she indulges in rigorous practice until she gets the right posture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

“When you have so many trendsetters in the frame, it really becomes Trendy Tuesday," says Malaika Arora as she poses with trainer Sarvesh Shashi, sister Amruta Arora, and Krystle D’Souza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

Yami Gautam also visited the studio for a session, and she truly seems impressed as she poses with the instructors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kanch (@akansharanjankapoor)

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is often spotted with Malaika after her workout sessions. The two are seen working out together, as Akansha says, “sweating it out the way divas are meant to."

In 2018, Malaika Arora partnered with the yoga studio Zorba for Diva Yoga. Her dream project was also co-founded by trainer Sarvesh Shashi. Malaika Arora has often proved that staying fit can certainly help us become more active and peaceful in life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here