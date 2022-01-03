Workout Helps Reduce Symptoms of Anxiety, Suggests New Study

A number of studies to date have revealed that physical exercise has numerous mental health benefits. But now a recent study has found that daily physical activity helps ease the symptoms of anxiety. Working out and other forms of physical activity make a big difference in people who suffer from mental health issues like anxiety.

The study was conducted on 286 patients with anxiety disorder. The average age of patients was 39 years and 70 percent of them were women. The study further revealed that approximately half of the participants had lived with anxiety for over 10 years at baseline.

During the study, the patients were divided into two groups and were asked to exercise for 12 weeks. One group was asked to perform low-intensity workouts under adequate supervision and the other group was asked to do moderate/high-intensity workouts. During this, the heartbeat and other body parameters were kept in regular check. The findings of this study have been published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

In some of the earlier studies, exercise has been found to be effective in the case of depression as well. However, scientists have not fully understood how this process — exercise and physical activity — benefits such people. There are many side effects of medicines that are currently used for the treatment of anxiety. Meanwhile, understanding the effect of exercise under proper supervision can be a good way to treat anxiety syndrome, experts believe.

