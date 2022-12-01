World AIDS Day 2022: Things to Know About its Symptoms, Transmission and Treatment

It has been 40 years since the first AIDS cases were reported in the world. Years later, it still is a global threat. Medical practitioners and organisations are committed, along with the government to end AIDS by 2030. World AIDS Day is observed on December 1, every year. This day is dedicated to bringing people together to raise awareness about HIV and demonstrate international solidarity.

ALSO READ: Why is December 1 Celebrated as World AIDS Day? Theme, History and Significance

Symptoms of AIDS

There are several symptoms of HIV and not everyone might have similar symptoms. The symptoms a person faces depend on the immune system of the person and the stage of the disease they are in. Some common symptoms include fever, chills, rashes, muscle aches, sore throat and mouth ulcers. These symptoms can last from a few days to weeks. Some people also do not have any symptoms during the early stage of HIV.

ALSO READ: World AIDS Day 2022: What Does The Red Ribbon Symbolise?

Transmission of AIDS

Several people assume AIDS can be transmitted through the air. However, it is important to educate them that one can get HIV through direct contact with certain body fluids like Blood, Semen, Rectal fluid, Vaginal Fluids and Breast Milk. The HIV fluids present in the bloodstream of a positive person enter the fluids of a negative tested person. It can be transmitted through mucous found in the mouth, vagina, open-cut sores or injection.

Treatment of AIDS

HIV is diagnosed through blood and saliva. CD4 T cells are white blood cells that specifically target and destroy HIV cells. Several tests like the Viral Load test measures the amount of virus in your blood and reduce your chance of opportunistic infection.

Another Drug resistance test will help your doctor determine the specific form of virus and guide treatment decisions. As of now, there is no cure for HIV and once you have an infection, the body cannot get rid of it. When a person is diagnosed with HIV, regardless of their stage, must start with antiretroviral therapy which is a combination of three or more medications.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here