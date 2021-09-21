World Alzheimer’s Day 2021: Early Signs of Disease that You Shouldn't Ignore

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease that puts a strain on memory and other mental processes. It is the most prevalent type of dementia, characterised by general memory loss and loss of other important cognitive functions severe enough to interfere with a person’s daily life. Every year, September 21 is observed as World Alzheimer’s Day as part of an international effort to raise awareness and fight the prevalent stigma associated with it.

In the case of Alzheimer’s, before the condition turns serious, our body sends out warning signals alerting us about the disease. These symptoms appear to be normal but are indicating a bigger problem. So, if you or anyone you know has been experiencing even one of these symptoms listed below, it’s time to consult your doctor and seek a medical recourse.

Memory loss

Forgetting newly gained knowledge is one of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in the early stage. Others include forgetting key dates or occasions, repeatedly asking the same question and increasingly relying on memory aids like reminders and memos by family members for things they used to do on their own.

Reasoning and thinking difficulty

Alzheimer’s disease impairs concentration and reasoning, particularly when it comes to abstract ideas like numbers. Multitasking is extremely tough, and managing funds, balancing chequebooks, and paying payments on time may be difficult. A person suffering from Alzheimer’s may eventually be unable to identify and cope with numbers.

Planning

Activities that used to be normal, such as planning and making a meal or playing a favourite game, become difficult as the condition develops. People with severe Alzheimer’s disease frequently lose the ability to conduct simple chores such as dressing and washing.

Completing chores is difficult

People suffering from the disease frequently struggle to accomplish daily chores. They may have difficulty driving, compiling a grocery list, or remembering the rules of a game.

Personality changes

The disease can have an impact on emotions and behaviour. Dealing with mental and psychological issues such as sadness, anxiety, apathy, social withdrawal, distrust in others, irritability and aggression, changes in sleeping patterns, lack of inhibitions, and delusions, such as believing something was stolen, can all be challenges.

Decisions and judgments

Alzheimer impairs a person’s ability to make sound decisions and judgments in everyday settings. For example, a person may dress inappropriately for the weather. It can be much difficult to properly respond to common and general difficulties, such as food burning on the stove or unexpected driving scenarios.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here