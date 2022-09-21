World Alzheimer's Day 2022: Symptoms, Causes, Prevention and All You Need to Know

WORLD ALZHEIMER’S DAY 2022: Alzheimer’s is a neurologic disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. In medical terms, it causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die gradually. It is the most common cause of dementia and progressive disease that affects a person’s thinking ability, and behavioural and social skills and makes one incapable of living independently.

In the early stages, Alzheimer’s causes an individual to forget some conversations or events. As the disease progresses, it results in memory impairment. Unfortunately, there isn’t a cure for the neurologic disorder, although medications might help in slowing down the process.

In advanced stages of the diagnosis, complications can lead to complete loss of brain function eventually leading to death. Every year, September 21 is marked as World Alzheimer’s Day. On this day, many organizations and associations related to dementia and Alzheimer’s raise awareness about the dangerous disease, while also initiating fundraisers and other campaigns to shed light on those suffering from the illness.

On World Alzheimer’s Day 2022, here we have listed down the symptoms, causes, prevention, and everything that you need to know about the neurological disorder.

Alzheimer’s Symptoms

Alzheimer’s attacks several parts of the brain causing cell connection to degenerate and die resulting in memory loss. These memory lapses can make a person forget things, repeat statements, misplace things, forget directions in familiar places, and forget the names of the people too. Alzheimer’s affects the thinking and reasoning capability of the brain making it hard for people to concentrate and stay focused. It leads people to make poor judgments and decisions like wearing warm clothes during summer or burning food. Familiar activities become hard to complete such as the inability in finishing a favourite game, carry out daily routines, and more. Behavioural changes tend to happen a lot including social withdrawal, depression, loss of apathy, mood swings, delusions, distrust in people, and more.

Alzheimer’s Causes

While there isn’t a cure for the diagnosis but medical experts have highlighted several causes and risk factors that can lead to Alzheimer’s. One of the most common factors is age, as one grows older the risk of Alzheimer’s increases rapidly. Another cause is that it can be heredity, family history and genetics are also likely to play major roles. People suffering from Down Syndrome become likely to develop Alzheimer’s as well. In addition to this, severe head trauma can also put a person at risk of developing this neurological disorder.

Alzheimer’s Prevention

Although Alzheimer’s is not a preventable disease, making positive lifestyle changes can lessen the risk of developing this neurological disorder. Experts suggest that one must exercise regularly, eat a fresh and balanced meal every day, and strictly follow the treatment guidelines to manage conditions of diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. Seek immediate medical help before the condition worsens.

