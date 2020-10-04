Take the pledge to vote

World Animal Day: Madhuri Dixit, Husband Extend Support to Furry Friends

On the occasion of World Animal Day, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr Shriram Nene have urged people to make an effort to give love and respect to animals.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
World Animal Day: Madhuri Dixit, Husband Extend Support to Furry Friends
Madhuri Dixit with family

On the occasion of World Animal Day on Sunday, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr Shriram Nene have urged people to make an effort to give love and respect to animals.

She took to Twitter to post a video of her cuddling a dog and wrote: "@MadhuriDixit Just like humans animals are wonderful creations of god. This #WorldAnimalDay let's make an effort to give them the love, affection & respect they deserve."

Her husband also tweeted: "'The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.' Mahatma Gandhi. This #WorldAnimalDay let's join in a pledge to make the world a better place."

He used the micro-blogging site to share a video of a place where several animals are being taken care of.

"Had a chance to visit #ProbablyParadise in Karjat. Roxanne Davur has cared tirelessly for countless animals. Many have been abandoned and abused or who need help," he tweeted.

