World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2022: Theme, History and Significance

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week is observed every year from November 18 to 24. This week aims at spreading awareness about antibiotic or antimicrobial resistance. According to World Health Organization (WHO), Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines. This makes infections harder to treat thus increasing the risk of severe illness. Moreover, this week focuses on how the medical community is educating people about the appropriate use of disease-fighting drugs.

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2022: Theme

This year the theme of World Antimicrobial Awareness week centres around “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together”. Certain measures and guidelines are offered to address the problem of antibiotic resistance and encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials. Furthermore, throughout the week, the focus will be on the steps that address AMR thoroughly. The World Health Organization is prepared to once again work collectively through a One Health approach.

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2022: History

Recognizing the urgent need to raise antibiotic resistance awareness, the World Health Organization introduced World Antibiotics Awareness Week (WAAW) in 2015. This came after European governments opted for an action plan on antibiotic resistance in 2011. This step was taken into consideration to raise awareness on a global level and to take initiatives that seem to be necessary.

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2022: Significance

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week plays a pivotal role when it comes to educating the masses about the problems one might face if they don’t have resistance to antibiotics. Every year, a global action plan is followed to address the growing problem of resistance to antibiotics. This week, in particular, motivates us to learn more about antibiotic fundamentals.

How to raise awareness about antibiotic resistance?

People should be well-equipped with the specific guidelines that the WHO introduced to tackle the serious issue of antibiotic resistance. The initiative of World Antibiotics Awareness Week (WAAW) is the best viable way to educate the masses about antibiotic resistance.

