World Art Day 2020: Celebrate the Occasion with These Inspiring Quotes

To celebrate the richness of art and promote awareness of creative activity, the International Association of Art (IAA/AIAP) celebrates the World Art Day on April 15. IAA, a partner of UNESCO, decided to celebrate the day on April 15 every year to honour and mark the birthday of the greatest artists of all time, Leonardo da Vinci. The famous Mona Lisa’s painter is also known as a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance and brotherhood.

The first celebration of World Art Day took place on April 15, 2012. The celebration for the day is held in Los Angeles every year, from last few years.

Art has become a part and parcel of our life. From language, culture to music, dance, drawings, all activities around a person reminds them of some or other form of art.

On the special day, here are some quotes to honour art and creativity:

-- The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls – Pablo Picasso

-- If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced – Vincent Van Gogh

-- No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist – Oscar Wilde

-- A work of art which did not begin in emotion is not art – Paul Cezanne

-- The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance – Aristotle

-- A man paints with his brains and not with his hands – Michelangelo

-- The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude – Friedrich Nietzsche

-- The highest art is always the most religious, and the greatest artist is always a devout person – Abraham Lincoln

