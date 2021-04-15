World Art Day 2021: Celebrate the Occasion With These Inspiring Quotes

The International Association of Art (IAA/AIAP), a partner of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), marks World Art Day on April 15 to celebrate the richness of art and promote awareness of creative activity.

The World Art Day is celebrated in order to honour and mark the birthday of the greatest artists of all time, Leonardo da Vinci. Vinci, the painter of the famous Mona Lisa painting, is also known as a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance and brotherhood.

The first-ever World Art Day was celebrated on April 15, 2012. Since, the celebration for the day is held in Los Angeles every year.

1. If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced –2. No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist –3. A work of art which did not begin in emotion is not art –4. The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls –5. The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance –6. A man paints with his brains and not with his hands –7. The highest art is always the most religious, and the greatest artist is always a devout person –8. The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude –9. Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable ―10. If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint.–

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here