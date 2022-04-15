World Art Day 2022: History, Significance and Why it is Celebrated on April 15?

WORLD ART DAY 2022: To honour and mark the birthday of the greatest artist of all time, Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci, UNESCO’s General Conference in 2012 declared April 15 World Art Day. It’s a celebration to encourage the development, distribution, and enjoyment of art on this day annually.

Art encourages creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity for individuals all over the world, and it plays a vital role in information exchange, curiosity, and discussion. These are attributes that art has always had and will continue to have if we continue to support conditions that protect artists and artistic freedoms.

Why is it celebrated on April 15?

The date of April 15 was chosen because it was Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday and he is known as one of the most famous artists in history. Leonardo da Vinci has become a symbol of peace, freedom of speech, tolerance, and brotherhood.

Vinci’s Last Supper and Mona Lisa are some of the most popular and influential paintings in the world.

World Art Day: Significance and Celebrations

The day witnesses a variety of cultural events, conferences, exhibitions and workshops around the world. There are various reasons why anyone should learn an artistic endeavour.

The following are some of the advantages that art has to offer:

Art inspires a desire to learn and be creative.

Art increases concentration, hand-eye coordination, and problem-solving skills.

It promotes emotional intelligence and aids in the expression of complicated emotions.

Art helps to establish communities by breaking down racial stereotypes and religious barriers.

It boosts self-esteem, motivates you, and enhances your overall health.

Art stimulates the senses and allows individuals to see things in new ways.

Art is a popular hobby for so many people. Some people make a living as artists. Over 2 million professional artists work in the United States, according to the National Endowment for the Arts. Fashion designers, floral designers, and graphic artists make up a large portion of this group. Writers, animators, and architects make up a lesser percentage of the artist population.

