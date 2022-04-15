World Art Day 2022: Inspiring Quotes by Leonardo Da Vinci, Aristotle, Abraham Lincoln and Others

WORLD ART DAY 2022: April 15 is celebrated and observed as World Art Day. The day is celebrated and observed to promote the enjoyment and development of art. World Art Day was announced by UNESCO’s partner International Association of Art (AIA), in order to promote fine arts and spread awareness about fine arts in the world. The first World Art Day was celebrated and observed in 2012 after AIA proposed it at the 17th General Assembly in Guadalajara.

The date was chosen to celebrate and honour Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday. The day is also celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of art in an individual’s life and how it helps in nurturing creativity, and innovation, along with bringing a sense of cultural diversity to individuals.

Artists come together to share their creativity, and knowledge and inspire each other while maintaining a supportive environment. The development of art also helps in developing a free and peaceful world, one where people can express themselves freely without any fear.

On the occasion of World Art Day, get inspired by some of these quotes:

1. “No great artist ever sees things as they really are. If he did, he would cease to be an artist” – Oscar Wilde

2. “The highest art is always the most religious, and the greatest artist is always a devout person” – Abraham Lincoln

3. “The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance” – Aristotle

4. “Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable"- Cesar A. Cruz

5. “The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude” – Friedrich Nietzsche

6. “If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint"- Edward Hopper.

7. “If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint’, then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced" - Vincent Van Gogh

8. “It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things" - Leonardo da Vinci

