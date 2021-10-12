World Arthritis Day 2021: Did You Know That This Disease Also Impacts Children? Here's How It Can Be Diagnosed

Although arthritis is generally associated with old age, even youngsters are prone to the disease. The condition is known as Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) in children and is characterized by a number of disorders such as stiffness, swollen joints, or pain in the joints.

How is JIA diagnosed?

JIA can be diagnosed by any physician by taking into account family history of arthritis, taking note of the symptoms, and by doing a physical examination. In some cases, X-rays are done and blood tests are conducted for anaemia, inflammation in the body, and autoimmune diseases.

What Causes Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis?

It is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks joints mistaking them for germs, which leads to inflammation of joints. It is not yet known what causes this condition. While in some cases it is said to be genetic, in other cases, it can be triggered by an outside infection or can simply be caused by a hyperactive immune system.

How Severe Is This Condition?

JIA is a manageable condition, and symptoms can go away completely or for some time in many cases. Children who have JIA also face problems with the eyes, heart, lungs, and bowel movement.

Types of JIA

Systemic JIA is characterized by pain in one or more joints and is often accompanied by fever and or rash. Sometimes, it can also cause swelling of lymph nodes, and heart or lung issues. Polyarticular JIA, on the other hand, affects five joints or more within the first six months of the disease and can affect the eyes of the child. Apart from that, there is also Oligaorticular JIA which affects less than five joints.

Psoriatic JIA impacts kids suffering from psoriasis and children with enthesitis-related JIA experience inflammation of tendons and ligaments.

