World Arthritis Day 2022: Are You At Risk of Developing Arthritis? Types and Symptoms

WORLD ARTHRITIS DAY 2022: Arthritis is a bone-degenerative disease that affects the protective tissue on top of joints. A number of factors, such as ageing-related wear and tear, persistent infections, serious injuries, or a deficiency in specific nutrients, can contribute to developing arthritis. Arthritis is a condition in which inflammation and pain is experienced in one or more joints. The illness causes joint pain and stiffness, which normally worsens with age and can make life difficult for patients.

Millions of people throughout the world suffer from arthritis. It is a crippling condition that limits one’s range of motion and impacts their functional life. If left untreated, it may completely compromise one’s mobility.

Every year on October 12, World Arthritis Day is observed to create awareness among people all over the world about the prevalence and effects of the disease.

Types of Arthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) are the two most common types of arthritis, but other forms of the disease include Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) and Gout among others. Rheumatoid arthritis triggers the immune system to attack the joints, starting with the joint lining.

Arthritis Symptoms

Common signs and symptoms of the disease include the joint pain and inflammation in the body. Depending on the type of arthritis, signs and symptoms may vary from visible ones like redness and swelling to internal symptoms like pain, stiffness, swelling and reduced motion.

Who is at risk of developing arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) often develops between the ages of 30 and 50. However, it can affect children, teenagers, and young adults as well.

Osteoarthritis is characterised by the degradation of cartilage, which is the firm, slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones where they connect to create a joint. Osteoarthritis typically occurs beyond the age of 50 or 60. However, studies have revealed that radiological indications of OA in women in their 40s. It is also more common in those who are overweight.

Age plays a crucial role in arthritis since cartilage gets fragile with age and has a lesser capacity to mend itself. Arthritis normally develops between the ages of 40 and 50, though it can begin sooner or later depending on underlying conditions.

Women are more at the risk of getting osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia compared to males. Men are more prone to gout. Genes and family history may also play a role in the development of specific types of arthritis. Genetic predisposition frequently worsens arthritis rather than causing it to develop.

