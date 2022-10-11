World Arthritis Day: Can Homeopathy Help In Managing The Pain Associated With Arthritis?

While there exists several different forms of arthritis, but the most common types that are prevalent amongst patients today would include osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Every year on October 12, World Arthritis Day is observed to raise awareness about this painful disease. We explore if homeopathy can contribute in alleviating the pain associated with thi disease that affects the joints. Homoeopathy has been proven to provide great relief to patients who have had either osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, or in rare cases, both.

“Homoeopathic medication can aid in managing pain and improve mobility of joints and as well as enable permanent recovery for the patients of osteoarthritis. The significant advantage of homoeopathic medication is that it can continue for a longer duration minus any side effects, until patient gets complete recovery,” says Dr. Deeksha Katiyar, Consulting Physician, WeClinic, Homeopathy. Furthermore, with homeopathy, it is also possible to treat constitutional defects relating to OA, i.e. the hereditary tendency for developing OA. Some of the commonly used homoeopathic medicines for management of OA include: Bryonia, Rhus Tox, Arnica, Ruta, etc. Along with those medicines, few other constitutional remedies like Calcarea Carb, Sulphur and Tuberculinum also provide remarkable results. They not just manage the pain and swelling but also give permanent relief toward the underlying symptoms.

Another kind of arthritis i.e. rheumatoid arthritis affects many people. RA IS an autoimmune disorder that destroys the lining of joints causing swelling in joints and eventually causing deformity. “Homoeopathy offers a comprehensive treatment option for people suffering from RA, as homoeopathy does not aim to provide short term relief for patients with RA, but on the contrary, homoeopathic medicines are aimed at completely curing and eradicating the inflammation of joints. Of course, it requires a considerable amount of time as the immune system gets back its original shape where it becomes able to recognise its own body as friend and not as an enemy,” adds Dr Katiyar.

While there is believed to be no cure for RA due to its autoimmune nature, but clinically we have witnessed that one can be fully recovered from RA by the regular intake of homoeopathic medicines such as Actaea Spicata, Colchicum, Acid Benzoic, Rhus Tox, Bryonia Alba etc. Alongside, it is important to follow a strictly healthy lifestyle i.e. avoid intake of high protein diet, do yoga, physiotherapy and avoid trigger factors such as sudden change weather, etc.

