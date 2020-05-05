World Asthma Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion

Globally awareness is spread, and the struggles of people suffering from asthma are recognized on the World Asthma Day. It is celebrated every year on the first Tuesday in the month of May. The annual observance is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA).

World Asthma Day 2020: Date

This year, the World Asthma Day will be observed on May 5, 2020. According to the website of GINA, from now on, World Asthma Day will be celebrated on May 5 every year. It is also said that in view of COVID-19 crisis, a global campaign earlier planned to be launched on this day, has been postponed.

World Asthma Day 2020: Theme

Although GINA will not be actively promoting World Asthma Day this time to focus solely on coronavirus pandemic, it has shared a theme for some “asthma advocates” who wish to conduct virtual World Asthma Day events. A letter addressed to the “dear friends of GINA” added that the body will be sharing a plan of celebrating World Asthma Day “when time seems appropriate”.

The theme for 2020 is ‘Enough Asthma Deaths’

World Asthma Day 2020: Why it is celebrated

GINA works with health care groups and asthma educators to reduce asthma “prevalence, morbidity, and mortality”. In a bid to improve the lives of people suffering from asthma, GINA collects evidence, conducts research and organizes events such as World Asthma Day.

