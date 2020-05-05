Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

World Asthma Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion

The theme for World Asthma Day 2020 is ‘Enough Asthma Deaths’. Read below to know more about his ailment.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Asthma Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion
A bronchodilator placed atop of a prescription. (File Photo/Reuters)

Globally awareness is spread, and the struggles of people suffering from asthma are recognized on the World Asthma Day. It is celebrated every year on the first Tuesday in the month of May. The annual observance is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA).

World Asthma Day 2020: Date

This year, the World Asthma Day will be observed on May 5, 2020. According to the website of GINA, from now on, World Asthma Day will be celebrated on May 5 every year. It is also said that in view of COVID-19 crisis, a global campaign earlier planned to be launched on this day, has been postponed.

World Asthma Day 2020: Theme

Although GINA will not be actively promoting World Asthma Day this time to focus solely on coronavirus pandemic, it has shared a theme for some “asthma advocates” who wish to conduct virtual World Asthma Day events. A letter addressed to the “dear friends of GINA” added that the body will be sharing a plan of celebrating World Asthma Day “when time seems appropriate”.

The theme for 2020 is ‘Enough Asthma Deaths’

World Asthma Day 2020: Why it is celebrated

GINA works with health care groups and asthma educators to reduce asthma “prevalence, morbidity, and mortality”. In a bid to improve the lives of people suffering from asthma, GINA collects evidence, conducts research and organizes events such as World Asthma Day.

https://ginasthma.org/wad/

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,168,541

    +20,696*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,582,469

    +53,061*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,162,563

    +29,025*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,365

    +3,340*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres