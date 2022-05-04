World Asthma Day 2022: Common Myths About Asthma You Should Stop Believing

WORLD ASTHMA DAY 2022: Every year on the first Tuesday of May, World Asthma Day is commemorated across the globe. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about the medical condition. According to the official website of the World Health Organization, asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and killed over four lakh individuals. It is also considered the most prevalent chronic disease in children.

In light of this fact, it is important that you understand what is true about the disease and what are myths or misconceptions about this major ailment. So, in order to clear your mind, we have attempted to answer every possible myth that should not be believed by anyone.

Have a look:

It only affects children

The most common misunderstanding is that it only affects youngsters and improves with age. The fact is that asthma can affect people of all ages, including adults, senior citizens, and children. Asthmatic children outgrow their condition

While asthma symptoms may improve with age, the illness is lifelong. Asthma is a chronic disorder with no cure, and symptoms can recur at any time. Asthma is not fatal

Failure to comply can worsen the problem. It is risky to discontinue inhalers without first checking with a doctor. Asthma is Infectious

Asthma can be triggered by both genetic and environmental factors. However, it is not spreadable. Every Asthma patient has similar symptoms

Asthma symptoms vary from person to person; it is critical to closely monitor them for a correct diagnosis by the doctor. It is not safe for asthma patients to exercise

Having asthma is no reason to live an unhealthy life. Many doctors encourage their patients to be physically active. Furthermore, many athletes with asthma continue to participate in sports and perform as efficiently as others. Inhalers are addictive

Inhalers are not addictive at all; in fact, using your inhalers as prescribed by your doctor is beneficial. They are often recognised as the cornerstone of asthma treatment. No symptoms imply no asthma

If a person does not have symptoms, it does not indicate he does not have asthma. The discontinuation of the medication may exacerbate the disease, and symptoms may rise up at any time.

