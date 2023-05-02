World Asthma Day 2023: Follow These Diet Tips To Prevent Your Asthma Trigger

WORLD ASTHMA DAY 2023: Do our food habits trigger asthma? Yes, to some extent it is believed that what we eat accounts for the asthma symptoms. It is said that people who eat diets higher in vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, flavonoids, magnesium, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids are less prone to get asthma. These foods are rich in antioxidants which help in protecting cell damage and also boost immunity. Apart from this, by consuming foods rich in these nutrients, the symptoms in asthma patients reduce.

If you want to prevent asthma or lower its symptoms, follow these simple dietary tips.

Include plenty of fruit and vegetables

Fruit and vegetables are said to be great sources of antioxidants. Fruit and vegetables such as kiwi, strawberry, tomatoes, broccoli, capsicum, oranges and grapes are known to be rich in antioxidants. These help in reducing the inflammation and swelling in the lungs which makes a person breathe properly. Take Vitamin D

People having low Vitamin D in the body are more prone to getting asthma. Therefore, it is advisable to include food rich in Vitamin D in your diet. To get sufficient Vitamin D include Milk, eggs, and fish in your diet. Say No to sulfites

Sulfites are used as preservatives in many food items. Sulfites trigger asthma symptoms in many people. Therefore, it is advisable to stay away from food rich in sulfites such as wine, dried fruits, pickles, and shrimp. Take note of food allergies

Food allergies often take a dig at the asthma symptoms and leave people coughing and sneezing. Due to food allergies, you may feel choked and unable to breathe. This can create a wheezing sound and other asthma symptoms to level up. Have nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are nothing but good for health. Be it weight loss or prevention of asthma, these Vitamin E rich foods work like magic. It is believed that Vitamin E has a chemical compound known as tocopherol, which helps in cutting down cough and wheeze in asthma patients.

