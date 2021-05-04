World Asthma Day: Symptoms, Causes and Tips to Prevent Asthma Attacks

Asthma is a chronic disease of the lungs. The illness inflames the airways and causes them to get narrow, making it harder to breathe for an individual. A severe case of asthma can also make it difficult for someone to stay active or even talk.

Some of the major signs of Asthma include:

The disease results in a swelling of bronchial tubes in the lungs of an individual which damages them severely. During normal breathing, the bands of muscle surrounding your airways are relaxed which leads to easy movement of air. Due to asthma, however, the muscles get stiff making it harder for the air to pass through.

Individuals suffering from the illness also have delicate airways that frequently overreact and narrow during the slightest of triggers.

Symptoms

Not every individual suffering from asthma witnesses the same kind of symptoms. The symptoms also differ from one asthma attack to the next, ranging from mild to severe.

One should however immediately seek medical assistance if he or she faces the following symptoms:

Pale or blue fingernails, lips or face

Unusual breathing

When the skin surrounding your ribs pulls inward when you breathe in

Trouble talking, walking or breathing

Your airways respond to everything in the world around you when you suffer from asthma. Medical experts call the phenomenon as asthma triggers which may create symptoms or make them more serious.

The most prevalent asthma triggers include:

Air pollutants

Exercise

Smoking tobacco

Allergens including mould, pollens, dust mites etc.

Infections like flu, cold, sinus

Irritants including cleaning solutions or perfumes with strong odours

Weather changes or cold air

Certain medications like aspirin

Intense emotions including sadness, anxiety or stress

Some people with asthma may also not witness any symptom for long durations while others may have a hard time on a daily basis. Some individuals may also face symptoms of asthma during infections like colds or during exercise.

Effective tips to prevent asthma:

Be regular on your prescribed medication

Consistently monitor your breathing

Keep a track of your asthma action plan

Receive a vaccine for pneumonia and influenza

Stay away from allergens and pollutants

