1-min read

World Autism Awareness Day 2020: Here's What You Should Know

The theme for World Autism Awareness Day this year is “The Transition to Adulthood." Here's all you need to know about the occasion.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 2, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
World Autism Awareness Day 2020: Here's What You Should Know
World Autism Awareness Day is observed by the Member States of the United Nations on April 2 to raise public awareness of autism. Several organisations across the world contribute to the diagnosis and treatment of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Autism is a developmental disorder and people with ASD are characterised by difficulties with social interaction and by restricted and repetitive behaviour. The problem is associated with a combination of environmental and genetic factors.

This year, World Autism Awareness Day is being observed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has spread to over 150 countries and killed thousands of people globally.

Background

The resolution to observe World Autism Awareness Day was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007. The proposal to observe this day was made by the United Nations representative from Qatar and was supported by all Member States.

World Autism Awareness Day 2020 Theme

The theme for World Autism Awareness Day this year is “The Transition to Adulthood”. When we grow, the society expects us to become a participant in the social, economic and political life of our community. However, people with autism face challenges in doing so. There are not many schools or institutes for an autistic person and as a result of which they fail to keep pace with this fast-moving world.

The theme for this year focuses on issues related to the transition to adulthood. It draws attention to the importance of participation in youth culture, decision making and making them independent by providing access to post-secondary education and employment.

