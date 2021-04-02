​World Autism Awareness Day 2021: Here's What You Should Know

Every year on April 2, the United Nations celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with the sole motive to spread awareness among the people about autism. Raising awareness will help people understand and accept those who are suffering from autism, support them, and spread kindness.

Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD is a developmental disability that causes several challenges for an individual including social, communication and behavioural difficulties. Though various organizations all over the world contribute to the diagnosis and treatment of ASD, it is important for people to know about this disorder.

Autism is a neurological condition that lasts life long and can manifest during early childhood. According to the United Nations, autism is characterized by its unique social interactions, non-standard ways of learning, keen interests in specific subjects, inclination to routines, challenges in typical communications and particular ways of processing sensory information.

In India, according to the 2011 census, there are 78,62,921 children with disabilities below the 19 year age group, out of which 5,95,089 have an intellectual disability. The study also revealed that one in 66 children was autistic in India.

One can notice the symptoms of the disorder from childhood that is from the age of two to three years. However, until many children grow up, this disorder is not recognised. The symptoms include the inability to perform daily tasks, trouble in building relationships, paranoid and limited and repetitive abnormal behaviour.

Since 2012, every year the UN has given a theme for the celebration of the World Autism Awareness Day. For this year 2021, the theme is 'Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World'.

April 2 was declared as World Autism Awareness Day by the United Nations General Assembly to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society. The resolution to celebrate World Autism Day was passed by the United Nations General Assembly on November 1, 2007. And was adopted on December 18, 2007.

The day is celebrated by conducting lots of events and conferences which includes informational and educational conferences for teachers, parents and health care workers. Exhibitions and artistic workshops are also organised and showcases work created by children with autism.