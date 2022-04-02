World Autism Awareness Day 2022: How to Spot, and Treat Signs of Autism?

April 2 is observed as World Autism Awareness Day worldwide to increase awareness about autistic people and the problems they face. Autism is a lifelong companion that impacts a person’s social life and daily functionalities. However, one can lead a decent life with this ailment if it is spotted on time and supervised well. According to the measures of the World Health Organization, one out of every 160 children is living with autism around the world. Some fewer people acknowledge this neurodevelopmental condition that impacts a vast majority of the world.

What is Autism?

Autism, also known as an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disorder that involves the inefficient development of many basic skills and functions, including the ability to socialise and communicate. It manifests before the age of 3 years. Moreover, it can persist throughout a person’s life.

Research indicates that genes can act together with influences from the environment to affect a child’s growth in a way that brings about ASD. Some other risk components can comprise a family history of the condition, having older parents, premature birth among other reasons.

Symptoms

Problems in social communication and social interaction involve lacking facial expressions, not making eye contact, being slow to answer after being called out, and speaking with an unusual tone.

Restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour include concentrating intently on moving objects or parts of objects, getting disturbed over slight changes in a routine or schedule, and experiencing complications in adjusting to new environments.

Treatment

The diagnosis is still misunderstood largely where doctors say no permanent solution exists for autism spectrum disorder, and there is no one-size-fits-all remedy. The objective of treatment is to improve the child’s ability to function by lessening autism spectrum disorder symptoms and supporting progress and learning.

Early intervention during the preschool years can enable your child to learn critical, social, communication, functional and behavioural skills.

Treatment for autism involves medications, educational behavioural and psychological interventions like cultivating social and communication skills, motivating positive behaviours and building upon strengths.

