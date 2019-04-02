English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Autism Awareness Day: Autistic Children More Likely to Face Maltreatment
World Autism Awareness Day: The study, published in the journal Autism, found that children with ASD were nearly 2.5 times more likely to be reported to the Child Abuse Hotline by the age of 8.
World Autism Awareness Day: The study, published in the journal Autism, found that children with ASD were nearly 2.5 times more likely to be reported to the Child Abuse Hotline by the age of 8.
Loading...
Parents, take note. If your child is suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) then you have to be more cautious, as a new study has suggested they are more likely to face maltreatment than normal children.
The study, published in the journal Autism, found that children with ASD were nearly 2.5 times more likely to be reported to the Child Abuse Hotline by the age of 8.
"This represents a very vulnerable population, and we have responsibility to work with mandated reporters, service providers, school systems and those who respond to these allegations, to make sure they're equipped with all the tools necessary to meet the complex needs of these children," said co-author Zachary Warren from the Vanderbilt University, the USA.
For the study, the researchers examined 24,306 children, out of which 387 were diagnosed for autism, for eight years.
They found more than 17 per cent of those identified with ASD had been reported to the Child Abuse Hotline, compared with 7.4 per cent of children without ASD.
Additionally, girls with ASD were six times more likely to have substantiated allegations of maltreatment than males with ASD, the team suggested.
"There are a lot of things we still don't know. But I think this study highlights the need to start examining those factors to better equip reporters and those who are responding to those reports," Warren noted.
The study, published in the journal Autism, found that children with ASD were nearly 2.5 times more likely to be reported to the Child Abuse Hotline by the age of 8.
"This represents a very vulnerable population, and we have responsibility to work with mandated reporters, service providers, school systems and those who respond to these allegations, to make sure they're equipped with all the tools necessary to meet the complex needs of these children," said co-author Zachary Warren from the Vanderbilt University, the USA.
For the study, the researchers examined 24,306 children, out of which 387 were diagnosed for autism, for eight years.
They found more than 17 per cent of those identified with ASD had been reported to the Child Abuse Hotline, compared with 7.4 per cent of children without ASD.
Additionally, girls with ASD were six times more likely to have substantiated allegations of maltreatment than males with ASD, the team suggested.
"There are a lot of things we still don't know. But I think this study highlights the need to start examining those factors to better equip reporters and those who are responding to those reports," Warren noted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- You Can Now Get North Korea Leader Kim Jong-un's Haircut at a Shop in Tamil Nadu
- El Chapo's Wife to Launch Clothing Brand Using Drug Lord's Name
- IPL 2019 | Captain Ashwin Delivers for Kings XI Punjab After Eventful Week
- Woman Gives Birth To her Own Granddaughter at Age 61
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results