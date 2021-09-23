World Bamboo Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Every year on September 18, World Bamboo Day is marked as a day of celebration to raise global awareness of bamboo. Bamboo has been an everyday usage wood in areas where it grows naturally, but its use does not seem to be sustainable owing to exploitation.

World Bamboo Day 2021: History and significance

The World Bamboo Organization was formally recognised on September 18, 2009, during the 8th World Bamboo Congress in Bangkok. Delegates from almost 100 countries attended the event and agreed to designate September 18 as World Bamboo Day, which was unanimously supported by all attendees. In addition, the day is also marked as the Royal Thai Forestry Day. In 2009 on this day, the Deputy Governor of Bangkok as a representative of the Royal Thai Government, Ms Susanne Lucus, Executive Director of WBO, and Mr Kamesh Salam, President of WBO, along with others named the day as World Bamboo Day.

According to the Thai Royal Forestry Department, the dedicated day is gaining traction across the world. The day is all about bamboo: sustainability, environment, ecology, science, architecture, art, music, food, housing, habitat, restoration, aesthetics, economy, usage, and everything else. It is about connections and networks, about marketing, and about the future of our world.

The World Bamboo Organization seeks to raise awareness about the potential of bamboo. They do so by protecting natural resources and the environment, achieving sustainable utilisation, promoting new bamboo cultivation for new industries in regions around the world, and promoting traditional uses locally for community economic development.

Bamboo is connected with the rural economy in both cultural and traditional ways, from birth to death, and as such, its importance is enormous. The majority of tribes and subtribes are defined and recognised by the crafts they do and the bamboo homes in which they live.

Bamboo games and sports are an essential aspect of rural life in India. Bamboo is used for a variety of purposes in the rural economy, including housing, shelter, medicine, fencing, food, basketry, granaries, bridges, boats, market sheds, and fodders.

