World Bicycle Day 2020: Date, Significance and Quotes to Mark the Occasion

World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3. The day is celebrated to lay emphasis on the benefits of cycling. Riding a bicycle is not only good for one’s health but is also good for the environment.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a step towards achieving greater health equity. Apart from the umpteen health and environmental benefits of cycling, it must also be noted that a cycle is also the most affordable form of transport.

On this day, various cycling events are organised in order to promote the culture of cycling in the society. However, this year no such events will be conducted due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to urge people to take up cycling. He said, “On World Bicycle Day, I call upon people to promote the use of cycle as it is a simple, affordable and environment-friendly means of transportation. There is a need to develop a culture of cycling in view of its beneficial impact on health & climate.”

Here are a few quotes that you can send your loved ones on World Bicycle Day 2020.

-- Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let's cycle our memories and make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle.

-- Bicycling is the nearest approximation I know to the flight of birds. Happy World Bicycle Day 2020.

-- It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country best, since you have to sweat up the hills and coast down them. Thus you remember them as they actually are, while in a motor car only a high hill impresses you and you have no such accurate remembrance of country you have driving through as you gain by riding a bicycle. Bicycle Day 2020

-- When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope hardly seems worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a spin down the road, without thought on anything but the ride you are taking.

-- Nothing compares with the simple pleasure of a bicycle ride. Happy World Bicycle Day 2020.

