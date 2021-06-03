World Bicycle Day 2021: Here’s Why You Should Make Cycling a Daily Habit

Cycling is a multidimensional activity; it is not just a mode of transportation but taking up cycling as a regular activity has various benefits health too. Alternatively, a bicycle is a clean and eco-friendly mode of transportation. Highlighting the importance of cycling, June 3rd is observed as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations’ general assembly. The day aims to recognise the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle which has been a mode of transportation for over 2 centuries now. As we celebrate World Bicycle Day 2021 today, we look at some of the major benefits of taking up cycling as an activity:

Improved Cardiovascular health

Many experts believe taking up cycling as a regular activity can help you improve your heart’s health and minimize the risk of severe cardiac problems. According to Medicalnewstoday.com, cycling as regular exercise can also keep your blood pressure levels in check. High blood or hypertension increases your risk of having heart-related health issues.

Good for Weight Loss

Cycling is very good exercise for people who are looking to shed some extra pounds from their body. A good hour of cycling can help you burn 400 to 1000 calories, depending upon the intensity and the rider weight.

Improved Lungs’ Health

Taking up regular cycling can help you improve the health of your lungs. Cycling’s rhythmic, cyclical nature is very beneficial to the lungs. While cycling, the lungs are constantly supplied with fresh oxygen, and the higher breathing rate develops the muscles around them. A healthy lung can absorb more oxygen-rich air because it circulates more air across the lungs.

Improved Leg Strength

Regular cycling improves the overall function of your lower body and strengthens your leg muscles without overstressing them. It targets your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves.

Low Impact

Cycling is an easy exercise for your body, making it a very good option for older adults and people with joint issues or overall stiffness in the body. It’s also easy and good for beginners.

Boosts Mental Health

Cycling can ease feelings of stress, depression, or anxiety. Focusing on the road while cycling could also improve your concertation power and awareness of the present moment.

