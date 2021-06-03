World Bicycle Day 2021: Quotes to Motivate You to Take up Cycling

Every year, World bicycle day is observed on June 3. The date of June 3 was declared as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations General Assembly after it acknowledged the versatility, uniqueness and longevity of the two wheeler. The UN also took note of the fact that bicycles are also affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport. The day aims at promoting the use of bicycles for a cleaner environment and a healthy lifestyle.

Celebrate the day by motivating your loved ones by sharing inspiring quotes, messages, and wishes:

My two favorite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything. - Peter Golkin

Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race. – H.G. Wells

Save the Planet. Ride a bike.

A bad day on a mountain bike always beats a good day in the office.

Cyclists see considerably more of this beautiful world than any other class of citizens. A good bicycle, well applied, will cure most ills this flesh is heir to – Dr K.K. Doty

A bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke. – Scott Stoll

Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to cycle and he will realize fishing is stupid and boring. – Desmond Tutu

Cycling isn’t a game, it’s a sport. Tough, hard and unpitying, and it requires great sacrifices. One plays football, or tennis, or hockey. One doesn’t play at cycling. – Jean de Gribaldy

I don’t ride a bike to add days to my life. I ride a bike to add life to my days.

Like dogs, bicycles are social catalysts that attract a superior category of people.

Learn to ride a bicycle. You will not regret it if you live. — Mark Twain

