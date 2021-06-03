World Bicycle Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Bicycle Day is marked on June 3. The day is observed to draw people’s attention towards the importance and benefits of riding a bicycle. It is a well-known fact that riding a bicycle is not only good for one’s health but is also good for the environment as it is a zero pollution mode of transportation.

The date of June 3 was declared as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations General Assembly after it acknowledged the versatility, uniqueness and longevity of the two wheeler. The UN also took note of the fact that bicycles are also affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport.

Through this dedicated day, the UN urges stakeholders to understand and raise emphasis on the benefits of cycling. As a matter of fact, cycling ensures an individual’s physical fitness, it is more durable and can also help in efforts towards sustainable development. Furthermore, the cycle has been in use for over two centuries and is cherished by both adults and children. Cycle also promotes inclusivity as it is not very costly and can be afforded by both rich and poor people of the society.

Under normal circumstances people would have organised many cycling related events like slow cycling competition, cycle race and many others. However, due to the current coronavirus situation it is more likely that people and organisations committed to promoting cycling will be organising online events to discuss the benefits of riding a bicycle.

On this day, many people also hold discussions around road safety of bicyclists and the measures that can be taken to ensure more safety of those who are riding a cycle on a busy road. Discussions on how cycling can ensure a healthy lifestyle are also held.

Health benefits of regular cycling include increased muscle strength and flexibility, decrease in stress levels, increase in cardiovascular fitness, decrease in the body fat levels, prevention or management of diseases among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here