World Bicycle Day 2022: Health Benefits of Cycling That'll Make You Want to Ride a Cycle

WORLD BICYCLE DAY 2022: Cycling has been around for more than two centuries now and is probably the most multidimensional mode of transportation out there. Riding a cycle just doesn’t take you from one place to other but also on the path to better health.
Recognizing and celebrating the multi-dimension of bicycles, June 3rd is observed as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations. The day aims to promote the uniqueness and benefits of cycles as a mode of transportation and as a form of exercise. As we celebrate World Bicycle Day today, here we look at some of the health benefits of cycling:
- Weight Control
Cycling raises metabolic rate, builds muscle and helps in burning body fat. When combined with a healthy eating regime, cycling can prove to be an effective way in reducing weight. Research has shown that a good hour of cycling can help in burning 400 to 1000 calories, subject to the intensity and the rider’s metabolism.
- Improved Cardiovascular health
Cycling as a regular activity can help you deal with high blood pressure issues and might evert many heart-related issues. Cycling often helps in boosting your heart’s health and many times minimizes the risk of cardiac arrest and other such issues.
- Boost Lungs’ Health
Regular cycling can also increase the health and stamina of your lungs. During cycling, the lungs get a regular supply of fresh oxygen and the increased breathing rate allows the development of muscled around the lungs.
- Boosts Mental Health
Cycling can be helpful in easing feelings of stress, depression, or anxiety. Cycling is also helpful in social well-being and inculcates the feeling of personal mastery and solidarity.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.