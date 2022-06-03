World Bicycle Day 2022: Health Benefits of Cycling That'll Make You Want to Ride a Cycle

WORLD BICYCLE DAY 2022: Cycling has been around for more than two centuries now and is probably the most multidimensional mode of transportation out there. Riding a cycle just doesn’t take you from one place to other but also on the path to better health.

Recognizing and celebrating the multi-dimension of bicycles, June 3rd is observed as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations. The day aims to promote the uniqueness and benefits of cycles as a mode of transportation and as a form of exercise. As we celebrate World Bicycle Day today, here we look at some of the health benefits of cycling:

Weight Control

Cycling raises metabolic rate, builds muscle and helps in burning body fat. When combined with a healthy eating regime, cycling can prove to be an effective way in reducing weight. Research has shown that a good hour of cycling can help in burning 400 to 1000 calories, subject to the intensity and the rider’s metabolism. Improved Cardiovascular health

Cycling as a regular activity can help you deal with high blood pressure issues and might evert many heart-related issues. Cycling often helps in boosting your heart’s health and many times minimizes the risk of cardiac arrest and other such issues. Boost Lungs’ Health

Regular cycling can also increase the health and stamina of your lungs. During cycling, the lungs get a regular supply of fresh oxygen and the increased breathing rate allows the development of muscled around the lungs. Boosts Mental Health

Cycling can be helpful in easing feelings of stress, depression, or anxiety. Cycling is also helpful in social well-being and inculcates the feeling of personal mastery and solidarity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.