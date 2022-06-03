World Bicycle Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You to Cycling

WORLD BICYCLE DAY 2022: Cycling is one of the physical activities which is not just fun but also is a great form of exercise. If you don’t want to spend hours in the gym, then you can opt for cycling. It helps you connect you with nature and even keeps you physically fit. Be it early in the morning or in the evening, cycling can lift up your mood.

Not just this, when people didn’t have the luxury to afford automobiles or scooters, cycle was their go-to vehicle. It can take us to places from the narrow lanes and can also fly fast on broad roads.

To celebrate World’s Bicycle Day, let’s take a look at the inspiring quotes which will make you go on an amazing bicycle ride:

“It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country best, since you have to sweat up the hills and coast down them.” –Ernest Hemingway “Think of bicycles as rideable art that can just about save the world.” –Grant Petersen “The bicycle is a curious vehicle. Its passenger is its engine.” – John Howard “When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope hardly seems worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a spin down the road, without thought on anything but the ride you are taking.” – Arthur Conan Doyle “You are one ride away from a good mood.” – Sarah Bentley “Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” – Albert Einstein “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of riding a bike.” – John F. Kennedy “Bike riding is a beautiful thing. Peaceful and serene, flowing and artistic, freeing and blissful, pedalling a bike over hill and dale is ethereal.” – Ted King

So, celebrate the day with a beautiful ride on your cycle!

