World Bicycle Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

WORLD BICYCLE DAY 2023: One of the oldest means of transport, a bicycle continues to be in use throughout the globe. The simple yet efficient machine helps one to indulge in physical activities in the easiest and most convenient way. From kids to the elderly, cycling offers fun, as well as, health benefits for all.

Highlighting these advantages of cycling and promoting the use of bicycles, June 3 is observed as World Bicycle Day. The day is aimed at making people more active through simple activities, including cycling. The World Health Organization (WHO) also emphasizes that cycling proves to be an effective way to achieve recommended activity levels. The theme for this year’s World Bicycle Day is “Riding Together for a Sustainable Future.”

World Bicycle Day: History

World Bicycle Day was first marked on June 3, 2018, when the United Nations first adopted a resolution during the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in April. The declaration was adopted by more than 193 member states that encouraged them to include bicycles in regional, international, and subnational development programmes and policies.

The assembly also acknowledged the versatility and longevity of the bicycle which has served as a sustainable means of transportation for two centuries. The day is also observed for strengthening education, preventing diseases, including physical exercise, promoting tolerance, and facilitating social inclusion through cycling.

World Bicycle Day: Significance

World Bicycle Day becomes all the more significant with the growing concerns around the lack of physical activities among people and its health hazards. A cycle is a clean, affordable, and environment-friendly mode of transportation and promoting its use contributes to the conservation of nature and achieving cleaner air and environment.

Moreover, encouraging the poorest section of the society to use a cycle might also help reduce cases of heart disease, and diabetes.

World Bicycle Day: Inspirational Quotes