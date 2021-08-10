World Biofuel Day 2021: Here's How to Adopt an Eco-friendly Lifestyle

Every year, August 10 is marked as World Biofuel day. The day is observed to raise awareness about the alternatives of conventional fossil fuels and the government of India’s endeavors to enhance the biofuel sector. The development of the biofuel sector is working hand in hand with schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. In August 2015, World Biofuel Day was observed for the first time by the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas.

Biofuels are basically environmentally friendly fuels that reduce carbon emissions, in the long run. They favor sustainable development as biofuels are created through biomass resources. In short, biofuels will not only meet the energy requirements of the 21st century but also will not damage the environment in the process.

Here are 5 ways how one can adapt an eco-friendly lifestyle:

Eco-friendly Technology

Turning off lights, fans (when necessary) is regarded as a little step towards being eco-friendly. However, one can go a step further and ensure to only invest in eco-friendly technology. The tech you purchase should be as energy-efficient as possible. In this way, you are not only cutting down your energy consumption but also saving money.

Compost

Preparing compost was taught to us back in school. If the vegetable or fruits have become stale, rather than throwing them in a bin you can compost them. Remains and peels of veggies and fruits can also go in the compost. It will act as a natural fertiliser and reduce the amount of waste that goes into the landfill.

Home Insulation

You would have observed that houses that are not well insulated are much harder to keep warm when it’s cold, and cool when the weather is hot. One of the best eco-friendly tip is to insulate your home.

Eco-friendly cleaning products

A lot of cleaning products have various harmful chemicals that are not environmentally friendly to create and dispose of. In fact, they are not only harmful to the environment but repeated exposure to these cleaning products can affect your health too. Always go for green cleaning products, as they use natural and organic methods of cleaning.

Personal care

For an eco-friendly lifestyle, a change in your personal hygiene has to be adopted too. The microbeads, which are not biodegradable, are present in various body wash, toothpaste, face wash, face scrub. These small bits of solid plastic damage the environment by entering the food chain. Using chemical products also damages the skin therefore one must always settle with natural cleaning products.

