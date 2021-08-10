World Biofuel Day 2021: The Social, Economic, and Environmental Importance of Biofuels

August 10 marks World Biofuel Day, which is observed annually. The day serves as an opportunity to propagate understanding and create awareness about the significance of non-fossil fuels as a substitute to conventional fossil fuels. The event also highlights the efforts made by the Government of India to augment the biofuel sector. The day was first observed in 2015 by the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas. In India, the biofuel development programme is in synergy with the government’s initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The role of biofuel is not to replace fossil fuel but to help in forming a balanced policy. Biofuel is created to serve as an ideal alternative with a mindset to make a positive impact on the environment and also an improved economy.

Traffic being one of the largest sources of carbon emissions, it’s only sensible to substitute fossil fuels with renewable options that efficiently help in reducing these emissions. In a world where switching to electric vehicles is a far-fetched dream due to high import and maintenance costs, switching to biofuels provides a practical and a feasible solution.

As resources are scattered around the globe, increased energy demand will pose threats to security of supply. Biofuels help to safeguard energy security by diminishing the population’s reliance on fossil energy sources. Energy price hikes and deficient sources of fuel, are some of the risks to energy security. Currently, many countries are inclined to use biofuels from local sources as fuel alternatives.

Biofuel can be preserved, burned and pumped in a way similar to petroleum diesel fuel. It can be safely used in blended or pure forms. Biofuel can be utilised all year round and that’s also one reason why the fuel economy will benefit from the use of biofuel. Biofuel can disperse fuel tank deposits and people will be able to switch as per their needs without complications.

Compared to diesel, biofuel is proven to be less toxic. It is also less toxic than common salt and common species of fish. It is safer to handle compared to petroleum due to its low volatility. Recycled oils can make them more cost effective and increase their value. This creates multiple advantages to a thriving market. Green fuels are being used around Europe and are expected to grow in the near future.

When compared to other fuel alternatives, biofuel has a high energy balance. The country’s economy will come to a halt without a steady supply of affordable energy, required to run transportation, power plants, and heat homes. Biofuel can improve energy security through domestic energy crops. The plants used to produce biofuel do not involve the use of imported crude oil.

