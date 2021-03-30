World Bipolar Day 2021: Know History, Theme and Significance

Famous painter Vincent Van Gogh is popular all around the world for his creation of The Starry Night, but not many know the fact that he suffered from bipolar disorder. This is because the mental health issue was diagnosed after the artist’s death. In honour of Van Gogh, his birthday on March 30 is celebrated as World Bipolar Day every year.

The day is marked in order to raise awareness among the people about what bipolar condition is, and how can one take care of those suffering from the disorder. A bipolar person has two extreme moods, which keep switching depending upon the external factors. Such people also suffer from episodes of depression.

Bipolar disorder, or manic-depressive illness, can disrupt a person’s life significantly, as it hampers day-to-day activities. Not just the one who suffers the illness, but bipolar condition can also affect those mentally who take care of people with the disorder.

To make people understand about the implications of this mental health issue and raise awareness about proper guidance and treatment, World Bipolar Day is marked each year. The initiative is organised by the International Bipolar Foundation along with the Asian Network of Bipolar Disorder and the International Society for Bipolar Disorders.

You can read about the mental disorder in detail on the website of the International Society for Bipolar Disorders.

As the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all our lives in an unimaginable way, time requires us to hold hands together with those in need. For this year, the theme of the World Bipolar Day is ‘Strength for Today, Hope for Tomorrow’. It is important for everyone suffering from bipolar disorder to take proper care of their mental health in these testing times.