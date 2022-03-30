World Bipolar Day 2022: All You Need to Know About Mental Disorder

The birth anniversary of famous painter Vincent van Gogh is celebrated as World Bipolar Day on March 30. The mental disorder is not as talked about as other issues like depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Bipolar disorder can be described as a mental condition when the brain suffers from extreme mood and energy change, hampering the ability to function normally. These mood episodes can also result in depression and stress, and the condition is also known as manic-depressive disorder.

The abnormally happy or irritable mood are categorised as manic/hypomanic, while sad mood is categorised as depressive. A person suffering from bipolar disorder can suffer from either of these episodes or be neutral, however, there is no particular trigger to these mood changes. It can happen in seconds or minutes. This is mentioned especially because people not suffering from bipolar disorder can also suffer mood swings, but these are not very frequent.

Other symptoms of bipolar disorder include experiencing psychosis like delusions, hallucinations, and paranoia. While the diagnosis generally takes place at the age of 25, the patient can begin showing symptoms in the teenage.

Advertisement

There are majorly three types of Bipolar Disorder:

Bipolar I

At least one manic episode, where person has experienced hypomanic or major depressive episodes before and after the manic episode. Found in both men and women. Bipolar II

At least one major depressive episode, lasting around two weeks, along with one hypomanic episode for about four days. More common among women. Cyclothymia

Several shorter and less severe episodes of hypomania and depression.

In order to diagnose your severity of the bipolar disorder, or to know in detail about your condition, one should visit a psychologist or psychiatrist, depending upon the therapy one uses to take. An expert advice is always better than self-analyzing your condition in order to receive proper treatment.

People around those suffering from bipolar disorder should be supportive of the patients and provide them the confidence to get through this.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.