Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World Blood Donor Day 2020: 7 Reasons Why You Should Donate Blood

In order to give blood, you’re required to undergo a health screening. These tests include hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, West Nile virus, syphilis and Trypanosoma cruzi, which in turn provide a free blood check-up to you.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Blood Donor Day 2020: 7 Reasons Why You Should Donate Blood
Representative image.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated to encourage people to donate blood voluntarily. The day is celebrated to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and also to raise awareness to the need for regular blood donations. This is in order to ensure that all individuals and communities have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe and quality-assured blood and blood products.

If You are Still Having Doubts about Donating Blood, Here are a Few Reasons that Might Help you:

1. Lower risk of heart disease: Blood donation may lower the risk of heart disease and heart attack. This is because it reduces the blood’s viscosity, significantly lowering the mean total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, protecting against cardiovascular disease.

2. Free health checkup: In order to give blood, you’re required to undergo a health screening. These tests include hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, West Nile virus, syphilis and Trypanosoma cruzi, which in turn provide a free blood check-up to you.

3. Lower risk of cancer: Blood donation helps in lowering the risk of cancer, as donating blood regularly balances the iron level in the blood, thus lowering the risk of cancer-related to the liver, lungs, and intestine.

4. Produces new blood cells: When we donate blood, the level of blood reduces in our body. To cope up with it, the body new blood cells, thus helping up in maintaining good health.

5. Lower risk of Hemochromatosis: The increased absorption of iron by the body might lead to hemochromatosis. Blood donation reduces the iron overload in the body, balances the iron level and prevents Hemochromatosis.

6. Reduces weight: Overweight and obese people are advised to donate blood at regular intervals, as it helps in weight loss and burns fat up to 650 calories.

7. Saves life: Blood is one of the key components of the living body. Donating blood would keep abundant storage of blood, thus helping the needy as and when requires.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram