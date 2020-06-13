Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know the importance of Blood Donation

In 2005, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised the need for regular donations of blood and it designated June 14 as a special day to encourage people to engage in voluntary blood donations.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
For representation: A medical worker draws blood at Robert Karoly Private Hospital in Budapest, Hungary. (REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas)
For representation: A medical worker draws blood at Robert Karoly Private Hospital in Budapest, Hungary. (REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas)

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 every year across the globe. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about blood donations and extend a thanks to blood donors across the world. In 2005, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised the need for regular donations of blood and it designated June 14 as a special day to encourage people to engage in voluntary blood donations.

Each year, the WHO decides the theme campaign for the World Blood Donor Day. This year, it’s campaign theme is “Safe blood saves lives” and the slogan is “Give blood and make the world a healthier place.”

As per WHO, many people don’t have access to safe blood. In the low and middle income countries, donation of blood is very low. Globally, 42 per cent of blood is collected in high-income countries, which comprise 16 per cent of the world’s population.

History and significance

The day is observed on Nobel Prize winner and scientist Karl Landsteiner’s birthday. Landsteiner is credited with discovering main blood groups. Prior to his inventions, doctors and medical professional hadn’t had the knowledge about blood groups. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WHO has decided to run a virtual campaign this year on the World Blood Donor Day.

Apart from WHO, other international organizations, such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Federation of Blood Donor Organizations and the International Society of Blood Transfusion, will also be providing support and guidance to people and governments.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram