World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know the importance of Blood Donation

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 every year across the globe. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about blood donations and extend a thanks to blood donors across the world. In 2005, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised the need for regular donations of blood and it designated June 14 as a special day to encourage people to engage in voluntary blood donations.

Each year, the WHO decides the theme campaign for the World Blood Donor Day. This year, it’s campaign theme is “Safe blood saves lives” and the slogan is “Give blood and make the world a healthier place.”

As per WHO, many people don’t have access to safe blood. In the low and middle income countries, donation of blood is very low. Globally, 42 per cent of blood is collected in high-income countries, which comprise 16 per cent of the world’s population.

History and significance

The day is observed on Nobel Prize winner and scientist Karl Landsteiner’s birthday. Landsteiner is credited with discovering main blood groups. Prior to his inventions, doctors and medical professional hadn’t had the knowledge about blood groups. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WHO has decided to run a virtual campaign this year on the World Blood Donor Day.

Apart from WHO, other international organizations, such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Federation of Blood Donor Organizations and the International Society of Blood Transfusion, will also be providing support and guidance to people and governments.