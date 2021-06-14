World Blood Donor Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Safe blood transfusion saves millions of lives every year. Every year on June 14, World Blood Donor Day is observed to promote awareness of the need for blood donation as a lifesaving gift. Most individuals needed blood donors during the Covid-19 time to enhance the health and wellbeing of numerous individuals. Availability of blood is critical for individuals who require it.

World Blood Donor Day 2021: History

June 14, the birthday anniversary of Karl Landsteiner is commemorated as World Blood Donor Day. The World Health Organization (WHO) initiated and declared this day on June 14, 2004. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies was founded with the goal of spreading global knowledge regarding the importance of safe blood donation by healthy people.

At the 58th Globe Health Assembly in May 2005, WHO and its 192 member states launched Blood Donor Day to encourage all nations to recognise blood donors for their selfless efforts in saving people’s lives.

World Blood Donor Day 2021: Theme

The World Blood Donor Day theme for 2021 will be “Give blood and keep the world-beating." The message emphasises the critical role blood donors play in maintaining the globe pulsing by saving people’s lives and boosting the health of others. It underlines the global demand for more individuals to donate blood on a regular basis in order to contribute to better health of the society. This year’s campaign will place a specific emphasis on the role of youngsters in ensuring a healthy blood supply. Young people have been at the forefront of numerous efforts and projects aimed at establishing safe blood supplies via voluntary, unpaid blood donations in various countries.

World Blood Donor Day 2021: Significance

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, several nations’ donors have continued to donate blood and plasma to individuals in need of transfusions. This exceptional initiative has underlined the critical importance of well-organized, devoted, volunteer, unpaid blood donors in guaranteeing a safe and sufficient blood circulation during emergencies for patients.

