World Book Day 2020: 5 Texts You Should Read During Quarantine

Books are considered to be a man’s best friend. To celebrate this, World Book Day is observed across the globe on April 23. The day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book, is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

World Book Day 2020 is celebrated in order to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. We all are in coronavirus lockdown, and no matter how hard it is to admit, a lot of us are missing going to libraries or our favourite book shops to smell the books.

However, you can always celebrate the day by doing all this at your place. However, if you don’t have physical books, we are here to help you with some great PDFs available online. So grab your cuppa coffee and choose your favourite corner!

The Animal Farm

Many of you might have already read this novella by George Orwell. But if you haven’t, now is always a good time. The book is a description of fight for an equal, free and happy society by a group of farm animals. However, the dictatorship of big Napoleon ruins it all for the animals.

Love in the Times of Cholera

Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel talks of love and hope. The story revolves around two lovers, Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza, and their love and life through the years.

The Handmaid’s Tale

In 2019, Margaret Atwood received Man Booker’s for her book The Testaments, the latest book from the series. The Handmaid’s Tale talks about a utopian and unjust society of Gilead. Despite the difficult situation, a handmaid struggles to find his way out to bring justice to many.

The Forty Rules of Love

If you want some spiritual peace in these difficult times, this novel by Elif Shafak is a right pick. An ethereal love story of Rumi and Shams, the book will change your perception of love and longing.

Midnight’s Children

Salman Rushdie’s Midnight's Children will take you back to the days of partition when India and Pakistan separated as two nations.

