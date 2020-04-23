World Book Day 2020: 5 Texts You Should Read During Quarantine
Lockdown could possibly be the best time to get yourself a book and start reading. What better occasion than World Book Day 2020?
(Representative image).
Books are considered to be a man’s best friend. To celebrate this, World Book Day is observed across the globe on April 23. The day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book, is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
World Book Day 2020 is celebrated in order to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. We all are in coronavirus lockdown, and no matter how hard it is to admit, a lot of us are missing going to libraries or our favourite book shops to smell the books.
However, you can always celebrate the day by doing all this at your place. However, if you don’t have physical books, we are here to help you with some great PDFs available online. So grab your cuppa coffee and choose your favourite corner!
The Animal Farm
Many of you might have already read this novella by George Orwell. But if you haven’t, now is always a good time. The book is a description of fight for an equal, free and happy society by a group of farm animals. However, the dictatorship of big Napoleon ruins it all for the animals.
Love in the Times of Cholera
Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel talks of love and hope. The story revolves around two lovers, Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza, and their love and life through the years.
The Handmaid’s Tale
In 2019, Margaret Atwood received Man Booker’s for her book The Testaments, the latest book from the series. The Handmaid’s Tale talks about a utopian and unjust society of Gilead. Despite the difficult situation, a handmaid struggles to find his way out to bring justice to many.
The Forty Rules of Love
If you want some spiritual peace in these difficult times, this novel by Elif Shafak is a right pick. An ethereal love story of Rumi and Shams, the book will change your perception of love and longing.
Midnight’s Children
Salman Rushdie’s Midnight's Children will take you back to the days of partition when India and Pakistan separated as two nations.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Give Bats a Break: This Twitter Account Just Schooled Pope for Calling Sinners 'Human Bats'
- Happy Birthday John Cena: 5 Instagram Posts That Prove His Love for Bollywood is Real
- Robot Receives Graduation Degrees on Behalf of Locked Down Colombian Students
- Indian TikTok Stars are Turning Themselves into Coronavirus in This New Bizarre Trend
- Skype Gets Cool Backgrounds For Your Video Calls; This Beach View is Perhaps Safer Than Zoom