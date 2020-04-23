Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Books
1-min read

World Book Day 2020: 5 Texts You Should Read During Quarantine

Lockdown could possibly be the best time to get yourself a book and start reading. What better occasion than World Book Day 2020?

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Book Day 2020: 5 Texts You Should Read During Quarantine
(Representative image).

Books are considered to be a man’s best friend. To celebrate this, World Book Day is observed across the globe on April 23. The day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book, is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

World Book Day 2020 is celebrated in order to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. We all are in coronavirus lockdown, and no matter how hard it is to admit, a lot of us are missing going to libraries or our favourite book shops to smell the books.

However, you can always celebrate the day by doing all this at your place. However, if you don’t have physical books, we are here to help you with some great PDFs available online. So grab your cuppa coffee and choose your favourite corner!

The Animal Farm

Many of you might have already read this novella by George Orwell. But if you haven’t, now is always a good time. The book is a description of fight for an equal, free and happy society by a group of farm animals. However, the dictatorship of big Napoleon ruins it all for the animals.

Love in the Times of Cholera

Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel talks of love and hope. The story revolves around two lovers, Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza, and their love and life through the years.

The Handmaid’s Tale

In 2019, Margaret Atwood received Man Booker’s for her book The Testaments, the latest book from the series. The Handmaid’s Tale talks about a utopian and unjust society of Gilead. Despite the difficult situation, a handmaid struggles to find his way out to bring justice to many.

The Forty Rules of Love

If you want some spiritual peace in these difficult times, this novel by Elif Shafak is a right pick. An ethereal love story of Rumi and Shams, the book will change your perception of love and longing.

Midnight’s Children

Salman Rushdie’s Midnight's Children will take you back to the days of partition when India and Pakistan separated as two nations.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres