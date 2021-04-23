World Book Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes to Remind You of the Joy of Reading

World Book Day, also known as the World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book, is celebrated every year on April 23. UNESCO introduced the event, which is now celebrated in over 100 countries, with the objective to promote the importance of reading, lifelong love of literature and integration into the world of work, to inculcate joy and foster the growth of readers and emphasize the pleasure of reading.

As we encourage you to read more, here are a few quotes that might help you understand the importance of reading:

“There is no such thing as a child who hates to read; there are only children who have not found the right book.” –Frank Serafini

1. “Reading is like breathing in, writing is like breathing out.” – Pam Allyn

2. “Keep reading. It’s one of the most marvelous adventures that anyone can have.” – Lloyd Alexander

3. “I am a part of everything that I have read.” – Theodore Roosevelt

4. The wise man reads both books and life itself. — Lin Yutang

5. “A writer only begins a book. A reader finishes it.” – Samuel Johnson

6. “Reading is a conversation. All books talk but a good book listens as well.’’- Mark Haddon

7. “Few Children learn to love books by themselves. Someone has to lure them into the wonderful world of the written word; someone has to show them the way.’’-Orville Prescott

8. “Books are like mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you.”-Carlos Ruis Zafon

9. “A book fell on my shelf and revamped by mindset’’-Random

10. “Every creature in the world is like a book and a picture and a mirror for us.’’- Alian de Lille

11. “Sleep is good, he said, and books are better.” ― George R.R. Martin

12. “A book is a dream that you hold in your hand.–Neil Gaiman

13. “I read a book one day and my whole life was changed.” ― Orhan Pamuk

