World Brandy Day: Celebrate The Night Away With These Made-In-India Brandies

One of the more unique drinks to develop a taste for, brandy is often viewed as a drink for those that enjoy a bit of sophistication in their spirits. It is typically made from fruit spirits such as fermented grape, apricot, or apple juice, with a staggering 40 to 50 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). If this potent mix of flavours appeals to you, you’re not alone. On the occasion of World Brandy Day, we’re here to shed some light on some of the best Indian brandies to treat your palate.

An exquisite brandy

Enter the new year with a taste of this recent innovation by Bacardi India for its new-age consumers. GOOD MAN, brand’s first made-in-India brandy, is a meticulously crafted blend of grain spirit with premium French and Indian grape brandies aged for a minimum of two years in oak casks. Unafraid of standing out, this brandy offers fruity notes of pear and apple along with a rich palate of raisin, prune and subtle matured wood notes, drizzled with sweet vanilla and honey for a perfect aftertaste, all of which come alive when consumed neat, on ice or with a mixer, making it the perfect choice for the occasion.

A delicious flavour

Fittingly named after the Greek God of Dreams, Morpheus is a premium Indian brandy that has quickly become a favourite among discerning consumers. Matured for six years in oak casks, the brandy boasts a delicious, richly-layered flavour that encapsulates all the richness of tropical weather. It is sweet and heavy-bodied on the palate, revealing hints of oak, raisin, and vanilla, with a luxuriant aroma; and a signature golden hue elevates your drinking experience even further.

A rich taste

A uniquely flavourful Indian brandy, Mansion House uses the French method of brewing, giving it a distinctly sweet taste and aroma, further accentuated with subtle smoky notes. It is an excellent brandy to sip neat, which further explains its popularity in India, particularly the Southern parts of the country.

A smooth taste

Honey Bee Brandy is defined by its honey-sweet flavour, with a smooth and rich finish. Coupled with its fragrant perfume, it maintains a steady preference among newcomers and aficionados alike. Its quality, along with its ubiquitous presence across India, makes it one of India’s premium brandies.

Unmatched taste

One of India’s oldest brandies, the McDowell’s No.1 is iconic for both its history and its popularity in the Indian brandy market. Launched in the 1960s by United Spirits Limited, the brandy has held onto its spot near the top of sales charts due to its unmatched taste. The brandy uses grape spirits distilled in pot stills to capture its high aroma, and offer complex flavour and texture that makes for a memorable drinking experience.

